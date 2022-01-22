Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

After 2M COVID-19 vaccines, 90 'serious' adverse reactions reported: Sask. Health

The Saskatchewan government says since COVID-19 vaccinations started in late 2020, there have been 90 cases of people suffering serious reactions.

Rashes, swelling, numbness among the most common side effects

CBC News ·
The Saskatchewan government has received reports of 1,155 reports of people experiencing adverse effects from vaccinations. That's 0.004 per cent of all shots given out. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press)

The Saskatchewan government says since COVID-19 vaccinations started in late 2020, there have been 90 cases of people suffering serious reactions.

That includes people who have life-threatening conditions, are hospitalized or have a hospital stay extended.

There is no record of anyone dying from a COVID-19 vaccination, according to data published online by the province.

Serious reactions account for 0.004 per cent of the 2,234,447 shots given out. With the more minor complaints added in, a total of 1,155 adverse effects have been reported to the ministry of health.

The most common side effects include rashes, swelling, numbness and injection site reactions.

The majority of shots given out in Saskatchewan have been Pfizer and they account for the majority of adverse reactions.

However, as a percentage of doses administered, the AstraZeneca shots were more than three times as likely to be linked to problems.

Not every adverse reaction gets reported.

For example, under its guidance to health-care workers, the province says it's not necessary for the system to report people with sore arms, as those symptoms go away in a few days.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now