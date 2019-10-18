Nearly 150K advance votes cast in Sask., a 55 per cent increase from 2015
A total of 149,043 advance ballots were cast in Saskatchewan last week, a 55 per cent increase from the federal election of 2015.
Saskatoon Grasswood and University had most advance voters by riding
A total of 149,043 advance ballots were cast in Saskatchewan last week, a 55 per cent increase from the 2015 federal election.
In 2015, 91,891 ballots were cast early in the province.
This year, Elections Canada increased the polling hours and were polls open on the Thanksgiving holiday Monday. Across Canada 4.7 million advance votes were cast this year, compared to 3.6 million in 2015.
Here's the breakdown of votes by Saskatchewan's 14 ridings:
- Battlefords—Lloydminster - 8,734.
- Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek - 11,524.
- Cypress Hills—Grasslands - 8,470.
- Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River - 5,045.
- Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan - 10,181.
- Prince Albert - 9,586.
- Regina—Lewvan - 14,394.
- Regina—Qu'Appelle - 9,205.
- Regina—Wascana - 13,572.
- Saskatoon—Grasswood - 14,710.
- Saskatoon—University - 14,816.
- Saskatoon West - 11,930.
- Souris—Moose Mountain - 9,264.
- Yorkton—Melville - 7,612.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.