Nearly 150K advance votes cast in Sask., a 55 per cent increase from 2015

A total of 149,043 advance ballots were cast in Saskatchewan last week, a 55 per cent increase from the 2015 federal election.

In 2015, 91,891 ballots were cast early in the province.

This year, Elections Canada increased the polling hours and were polls open on the Thanksgiving holiday Monday. Across Canada 4.7 million advance votes were cast this year, compared to 3.6 million in 2015.

Here's the breakdown of votes by Saskatchewan's 14 ridings: