Advance polls opening Monday 'one of the safest places' to vote: Elections Regina

Advance polls for Regina's election open Monday and Elections Regina said they will be safe places for voters.

Polls are opening in five locations with several COVID-19 precautions. People do not need to vote in their respective wards and can go to any advance polling station.

"The advance polls and the regular polls on Election Day are going to be one of the safest places you can go. We're very confident that we've got an incredibly comprehensive safety regime in place," said Jim Nicol, city clerk and returning officer for the 2020 municipal election.

The polls are at the following locations:

City hall, 2476 Victoria Avenue Nov. 2 to 4, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

City hall drive-thru, Smith Street Nov. 2 to 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

Northgate Mall, 489 Albert Street Nov. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

North West Leisure Centre, 1127 Arnason Street Nov. 2 to 4 from 10 a.m. 8 p.m. CST.

South Leisure Centre, 170 Sunset Drive Nov. 2 to 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Victoria Square Mall, 2223 E Victoria Avenue Nov. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.



There will be hand sanitizers and masks available, and people will be screened at the door for COVID-19 symptoms, Nicol said. Anyone who doesn't pass screening will be offered a curbside vote.

Voters will be asked to leave as soon as they are done and tables and pens will be wiped down constantly.

"It's very safe, it's very comprehensive, and it's in guidelines with the medical health officer. We've emulated some of the practices that the provincial election did with the physical barriers," Nicol said.

Nicol said the drive-thru at city hall is open to anyone. Voters will drive down Smith Street into a designated lane, be given the ballot for their ward by a poll officer, vote and return it to the poll officer, who will file it in a secrecy sleeve.

Nicol said the drive-thru may be an option for people self-isolating because of COVID-19, but they should phone the Elections Regina office so accommodations can be arranged.

Massive increase in mail-in ballots for 2020 election

Nicol said Elections Regina has also seen a massive increase in the interest in mail-in ballots.

He said it would normally get 80 to 120 requests, but there had been 4,600 to 4,700 as of Friday morning.

"That gives you a pretty good understanding of the uptake that we've received, the interest in it," Nicol said.

All mail-in ballots need to be at the Elections Regina office or a polling station by 8 p.m. CST on election night, Nov. 9. Nicol said people should apply right away if they want to do mail-in ballots and those on the fence should use advance polls instead to make sure their ballot is counted.

Reginans should know who their mayor and city councillors are by the end of election night, Nicol said.