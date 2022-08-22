Sask. adults will get $500 'affordability cheque' this fall: premier

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced that residents 18 and older will receive a $500 "affordability cheque" this fall.

In a video posted to social media Monday, Moe said the province's first-quarter fiscal update for 2022-2023, which will be unveiled Tuesday morning, "will show that Saskatchewan's economy is strong.

"More people are working, exports are up, and the province's finances are improving much faster than expected."

He says that's largely due to the resource sector, with high resource prices driving the economy. He said Saskatchewan residents should benefit from high resource prices to help with the high cost of living.

This fall, our government will be sending a $500 affordability cheque to everyone in Saskatchewan aged 18 and older.

Government spokesperson Matthew Glover clarified that only adults who filed income tax in Saskatchewan will be eligible for the $500.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will release the first-quarter fiscal update at 10 a.m. CST Tuesday. The premier says more details about the affordability cheques will also be shared tomorrow.

When the budget was released in March, the deficit was $463 million.

The report will also look at how projected spending has changed in recent months.

Gov't should have offered relief 'months ago': Opposition

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP says the government should have offered people relief "months ago."

In a statement Monday afternoon, finance critic Trent Wotherspoon accused the government of sitting on windfall revenues until right before the upcoming Saskatoon Meewasin byelection. Four parties have already selected candidates for the byelection, although a date for the vote has not been set yet.

"The Sask. Party will consistently put their political interests above the wellbeing of the people of Saskatchewan — as they have done with these 'buy'-election bucks," Wotherspoon's statement said.