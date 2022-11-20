Vehicle stolen from 2 people in Regina as they were getting out of it

A man stole a vehicle in Regina Saturday as two people were getting out of it, Regina police say.

Officers were called to the 300 Block of Albert Street, northeast of Patricia Park, around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a vehicle robbery, according to a Regina Police Service news release.

After parking in front of a business, a man and a woman were getting out of their vehicle.

When the male driver was exiting the vehicle, a man got into the driver side door, police said.

The suspect then reversed and tried to drive away while the victims tried to stop him, according to RPS, and both were hurt with minor injuries.

The suspect hit another parked vehicle before fleeing, police said.

Officers eventually found the stolen vehicle not far away, abandoned and running, RPS said.

Police located the suspect in a nearby home and arrested him.

The 38-year-old man from Regina faces several charges, including robbery, failure to stop after an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused will appear in court on Monday morning, according to police.