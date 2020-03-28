'We need each other to stay sober': How some Sask. addictions programs are adapting as COVID-19 spreads

As businesses and public spaces close their doors for the time being, the places that house addiction recovery groups are closing too. For now, most services have had to adapt by moving online.

Peter has been a part of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) for eight years. He helped the organization migrate online and facilitates meetings. Online resources have existed for some time, but it is unprecedented for AA to hold all of its meetings virtually.

"It's different but it's been pretty awesome to be able to connect and see people's faces and hear them share their stories," Peter said.

AA has been around since 1935 — only four years before the second World War began — so the organization has had to adapt before.

"AA survived its way through that and other things over time... We need each other to stay sober and we need that contact, just right now that can't be in a physical, face-to-face form."

In the age of COVID-19, people are stressed and could be experiencing major changes to routines. It's hard enough for anyone, but people dealing with addiction could be especially negatively affected, said Peter.

"That can definitely throw us for a loop," he said.

"Quickly getting meetings up and going so that people can get into a routine of, you know, 'these are the times each week that I went to meetings and now I can do that in a different way.'"

Peter said he believes in the strength of the bonds that are created in programs like this and he is sure everyone will have learned a lot to share when they can all be together in person again.

The same lifeboat

Connection is crucial to recovery, according to longtime addictions counsellor Rand Teed — himself a person in long term recovery.

Rand Teed, a Regina-based addictions counsellor, says a shared experience can be an important part of getting — and staying — sober. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

"One of the key ingredients of a successful recovery is getting connected to a group of people who are on the same path as you are," Teed said.

"Meeting as a group puts people in the same lifeboat."

Teed said it's fortunate this is happening in an age where there is so much technology available. The theme of his meeting on Friday was acceptance. Things aren't always going to be what you want them to be, he said.

"We have to learn how to adapt ourselves to an evolving world," Teed said.

Dr. Peter Butt, an addictions consultant based in Saskatoon, said that on one hand, this period could be very difficult for someone in recovery, but that it really depends on the person.

"On the other hand, there are people in recovery that live very, very deliberately and are very aware of some of the risks and challenges out there," he said.

"They've been to hell and back. They've put together a life that's pretty durable and they're pillars within their communities."

Butt said this could also be a great opportunity for people in recovery to add to their toolbox, in terms of go-to recovery resources.

"This is an opportunity for people... to go online if they have access and explore the wealth of material that's out there in very different types of online recovery communities," he said.

If you're struggling with addictions in this time, here are some resources you can access: