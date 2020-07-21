Adapted toy cars being donated to Regina girls with cerebral palsy

Two electric toy cars are en route to Saskatchewan, specially modified for two little girls who have cerebral palsy in Regina.

"As a parent, I can't even express the gratitude that we feel," Jaime Winkler said.

Winkler's four-year-old daughters, Mila and Bella, will be receiving a custom children's jeep.

"To have a vehicle adapted for [Mila] specifically, to her ability and Bella's abilities as well and to be able to utilize such a thing in their care … It means absolutely everything to us," Winkler said.

The cars are from Go Baby Go!, a program run by Variety — the Children's Charity of Alberta. They are being donated through a partnership between Variety and Sask Masks, a group of Regina university students selling masks and partnering with different charities.

"We were thrilled to be able to bring this program to your province," Jana Hands said. Hands is CEO of Variety.

Hands said she knew one of the students working with Sask Masks because the student had also worked with the charity last summer. Robin Ham then reached out this summer to start the partnership and help children in Saskatchewan.

"The girls will be able to take the car home, use it in their family environment and build on skills that this will allow them to develop," Hands said.

The Go Baby Go! cars are adapted to a child's specific needs. An example white jeep is shown. The jeep for Mila and Bella will be pink and adapted to their needs. (Submitted by Jana Hands)

The program takes regular off-the-shelf battery operated cars and adapts them to each child's abilities. Hands said sometimes that involves a button to make it go forward, instead of foot pedals, or using Velcro to put a child's hand on the steering wheel and have them control it with their fingers.

Winkler's jeep is pink with a button on the steering wheel and an extender arm and parents do have a remote control as well for safety reasons. Winkler said it will mean so much for the two girls to have something of their own.

The two were born on August 18, 2015 after several weeks of Winkler being on bedrest. Winkler said Mila and Bella were born premature, three days after an emergency procedure in Toronto.

"Our children were born with less than a two per cent chance to survive," Winkler said.

Mila and Bella were told by doctors that they would likely not survive infancy. The twins are now four-years-old. (Submitted by Jaime Winkler)

Mila was going to survive but Bella was unfortunately incredibly ill and potentially going to pass away.

"And Bella decided that that wasn't going to happen and took a deep breath and let out a bunch of bubbles and just kind of away we went," she said.

The babies were in the NICU for 130 days, in intensive care, in the Children's Hospital in Saskatoon and going through rehabilitation at the Wascana Rehab Centre. Winkler said she wouldn't be where she was right now without the team that supported her.

Mila and Bella were born premature and both now have cerebral palsy. (Submitted by Jaime Winkler)

"We were always told the worst of everything and we were always told the children would never make it. And here we are," Winkler said.

Winkler said it means so much that not only is Variety supporting them, but the Saskatchewan community is too.

The family will get the car during a physically distanced handover on Friday as the two girls are immunocompromised. Winkler said this will be the first toy that's created specifically for them and adapted to their needs.

Mila and Bella will be getting an adapted toy car to drive themselves around this week. (Submitted by Jaime Winkler)

"And when [Mila]'s having a day where her spasticity is incredibly minimal and she cannot move, she'll still be able to play."

Winkler said she hopes to see more children in Saskatchewan getting these adapted cars in the future. Hands said she would be open to working with a local group in Regina and Saskatoon to set up a Go Baby Go! program in Saskatchewan.