Regina activist's legacy lives on through edible forest, other sustainability projects

A longtime Regina educator and activist who passed away last year continues to have an impact with her passion for food sovereignty and sustainability, with her legacy now shaping efforts across the city.

Catherine Verrall published the cookbook Every Bite Affects the World in 2014 to encourage others to consider the connections between food, climate, and communities, both locally and abroad.

Catherine "was a life-long peace and justice activist, and I think toward the end of her life, she really thought that the issue of food sovereignty brought everything together for her," said Catherine's daughter, Elizabeth Verrall.

Catherine passed away in March 2021, but her daughter Elizabeth is continuing her mother's movement with the help of Nature Regina. Financial awards have been given to four local projects that exhibit the values of the cookbook.

Food forest

On a Sunday afternoon, volunteers get to work in putting one of those projects in action: transforming a park on 11th Avenue and Halifax Street into an edible food forest.

"People that are walking through here and just are here to relax, they can pick an apple and they can eat it," said Phil Johnson, an organic master gardener who's part of these efforts.

"They can pick saskatoons to eat them as well, or they can bring a bowl and come and take saskatoons back to their house."

Phil Johnson hammers a stake into the ground at the new food forest located on 11th Avenue and Halifax Street. Work on the food forest is underway and will offer visitors a variety of fruit trees to enjoy. (Samanda Brace)

Work has begun on the project, which will include fruit trees, pollinating plants, and native plants. Plans are in place to plant apple trees, saskatoon berry bushes, gooseberries and a few different cherry varieties.

"I think it's most people's idea that this food would be freely available, so that when the apples are ready, people can come and pick the apples as they want," said Johnson.

Other volunteers for this project include youth from the Wild Outside Program — a branch of the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

"Every single time I come out here, I'm more happy," said Braelyn Bernaski, a Wild Outside youth participant.

The volunteers, age 15 to 18, are tackling invasive species, removing garbage and helping plant the food forest.

"This is very closely related to what we do because we're all about working on conservation projects, working towards environmental sustainability," said Jory Cadman, a youth leadership specialist with Wild Outside.

Braelyn Bernaski works with a trowel to help make way for new fruit trees in Regina's first edible food forest on 11th Avenue and Halifax Street. (Samanda Brace)

More food sovereignty projects on horizon

Aside from the food forest in the Heritage neighborhood, three other groups that have received awards to target food sovereignty. They are the North Central Community Association, Prairie Sky School and the Buffalo People Arts Institute.

Their projects include community gardens, public workshops and art projects.

For Elizabeth, seeing the legacy of her mother's activism come to life with these projects has been a fulfilling experience.

"I know that my mother wouldn't want us to give up," said Elizabeth.

"There are a lot of very daunting issues around the world, and this is something that we can do. We are all eaters. We all have choices that we can make and we can all learn more. It gives us hope when we get together in the community and take some action and control."