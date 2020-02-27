Accused pointed gun moments before fatal shooting, says witness

A witness in a Saskatoon murder trial says the accused raised his arm and pointed a gun moments before the 2017 fatal shooting of Tyler Applegate.

The witness also testified Wednesday the accused, Dallin Lane Singharath, was affiliated with the Terror Squad street gang.

Singharath is charged with second-degree murder in Applegate's 2017 death. Court heard this week that the incident escalated after someone urinated on Applegate's fence.

The witness cannot be identified because of a publication ban. When asked by the Crown prosecutor to identify Singharath, the witness pointed to Singharath and described his clothing and position in the prisoner's box.

The witness testified Wednesday that on the day in question — July 22, 2017 — they saw Singharath "holding a gun in his hand" in the alley behind Applegate's Saskatoon home.

"He was pointing it toward the house direction," the witness said.

The witness said a shot was then heard, but a partially obscured view prevented a direct view. The witness said Singharath got in a vehicle and left shortly after.

The witness said they believed the shooting was accidental, but later said that may not be the case.

Earlier in the day another witness whose name is also subject to the publication ban agreed to testify after at first refusing. That witness recalled hearing a shot but did not see who may have fired.

Under cross-examination, the witness said Singharath appeared to be high on drugs.

Videos captured on a cell phone and a convenience store camera were played in court showing Applegate chasing people on foot or arguing with them.

The trial is expected to continue Thursday.