Accused in Saskatoon murder trial admits killing father of five

A man on trial for murder has admitted he shot and killed a Saskatoon father of five.

Dallin Lane Singharath is charged with second-degree murder in Tyler Applegate's 2017 death. Court heard this week that the incident escalated after someone urinated on Applegate's fence.

An agreed statement of facts was read in court Thursday morning in the Court of Queen's Bench. The statement outlines facts on which both Crown and defence agree. This eliminates the need to call further witnesses on these points.

The statement began by outlining other details from the day in question, July 22, 2017.

Then the following statement was read into the record by Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss:

"Dallin Singharath fired the firearm which shot, struck and subsequently killed Tyler Applegate."

Singharath also admitted that the sawed-off rifle entered as a court exhibit was the one used to kill Applegate and the bullet recovered from Applegate's body came from that gun.

The entire statement was then entered as an exhibit.

Court heard this week that the incident escalated after someone urinated on Applegate's fence.

Another witness, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, was asked Wednesday by the Crown prosecutor to identify Singharath. The witness pointed to Singharath and described his clothing and position in the prisoner's box.

The witness testified Wednesday that on the day in question — July 22, 2017 — they saw Singharath "holding a gun in his hand" in the alley behind Applegate's Saskatoon home.

"He was pointing it toward the house direction," the witness said.

The witness said a shot was then heard, but a partially obscured view prevented a direct view. The witness said Singharath got in a vehicle and left shortly after.

The witness said they believed the shooting was accidental, but later said that may not be the case.

Earlier in the day another witness whose name is also subject to the publication ban agreed to testify after at first refusing. That witness recalled hearing a shot but did not see who may have fired.

Under cross-examination, the witness said Singharath appeared to be high on drugs.

Videos captured on a cell phone and a convenience store camera were played in court showing Applegate chasing people on foot or arguing with them.

The trial is continuing.