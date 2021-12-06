Serious collision between two semi trucks closes northbound lane of Highway 11 near Davidson
RCMP said there was no word on injuries and that they continue to investigate.
RCMP closed the northbound lane of Highway 11 following a serious accident involving two semi trucks on Monday morning..
According to Craik RCMP, two semi trucks pulling trailers collided at about 2 a.m., about 10 kilometres north of Davidson.
RCMP haven't released any details about the condition of the semi drivers.
Police said the accident remains under investigation.