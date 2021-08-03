Driver taken to hospital after serious accident in Regina

An accident at Dewdney Avenue and Elphinstone Street in North Central Regina sent a driver to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Regina Police Service, they received a report of a serious accident at the intersection late Monday evening.

Police shut down traffic in all directions from the intersection at Dewdney Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

The driver was taken to the Regina General Hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

An investigation into the accident is underway and police are asking anyone with information to call them at (306) 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.