RCMP remind folks to slow down after crash in construction zone

Battlefords RCMP are reminding people to mind their speeds when approaching construction zones, after a crash Monday afternoon.

RCMP said in a press release they responded to the accident at around 2:30 p.m. CST near Delmas, which is 30 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.

They said a 26-year-old woman was driving by herself when she struck a construction signage trailer.

The driver of the vehicle towing the trailer was treated on scene for minor injuries while the 26-year-old driver was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was released after treatment.

The maximum speed limit in a work zone is 60 km/h. Fines start at $240 and increase by $6 with every kilometre over the speed limit, and fines double with speeds greater than 30 km/h.

Police noted that if a person maintains a speed of 100 km/h through a construction work zone, he or she could be fined $530.