RCMP remind folks to slow down after crash in construction zone
The crash happened in a construction zone near Delmas, Sask.
Battlefords RCMP are reminding people to mind their speeds when approaching construction zones, after a crash Monday afternoon.
RCMP said in a press release they responded to the accident at around 2:30 p.m. CST near Delmas, which is 30 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.
They said a 26-year-old woman was driving by herself when she struck a construction signage trailer.
The driver of the vehicle towing the trailer was treated on scene for minor injuries while the 26-year-old driver was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was released after treatment.
The maximum speed limit in a work zone is 60 km/h. Fines start at $240 and increase by $6 with every kilometre over the speed limit, and fines double with speeds greater than 30 km/h.
Police noted that if a person maintains a speed of 100 km/h through a construction work zone, he or she could be fined $530.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.