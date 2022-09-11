Sask. joins other jurisdictions with ceremony of proclaiming new monarch

As Canada has a new head of state, Saskatchewan was among several jurisdictions to officially proclaim King Charles III as new monarch on Saturday.

While Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan's Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty did the same at Government House in Regina for a formal accession proclamation ceremony.

"I am pleased to bring you greetings on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III, King of Canada," said Mirasty.

"The first time I've said that actually in public."

During the ceremony in Regina, Mirasty called the death of the Queen the end of an era.

Earlier that day, the new king was officially proclaimed as Britain's monarch during a ceremony at St. James's Palace, a royal residence in London.

The accession proclamation is the traditional and formal method of sharing the news of a new monarch taking the throne after the previous sovereign has died, according to a provincial news release.

Charles automatically took his mother's spot as monarch upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

'A truly remarkable public servant'

During the formal ceremony in Regina, Moe advised Saskatchewan's lieutenant-governor to formally announce the death of Queen Elizabeth and the accession of her son King Charles III.

Both Moe and Mirasty signed the Great Seal of the Province of Saskatchewan.

On Saturday Saskatchewan's Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty officially announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the accession of King Charles III. Saskatchewan's lieutenant-governor is the representative of the King in the province. (Radio Canada)

"This is both a happy and a sad day," said Mirasty.

"Sad because we say farewell to Canada's queen, the only sovereign that most of us have ever known, and a truly remarkable public servant. Happy because we welcome a new sovereign. King Charles III is an exceptionally devoted and accomplished individual."

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning British monarch. She died peacefully at age 96 on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

According to the province, the ceremony in Regina confirmed "the importance of the Crown in the provincial context."

Flags at all provincial government buildings were hoisted temporarily to full-mast for the day of the proclamation, said the province online. They are now supposed to stay on half-mast until the day of the memorial service.

While King Charles has officially taken his mother's spot, people in Saskatchewan now have to get used to a few changes in the province.

For example, the former Court of Queen's Bench with its courthouses across the province is now called Court of King's Bench.