Rider fed up with lack of improvement in Regina's accessible transit service

Jamie McKenzie says the City of Regina needs to improve the transit services it offers to people with a disability or risk him filing a human rights complaint.

McKenzie, who uses a wheelchair, said he has experienced repeated issues with the city's services. He is frustrated that city council has delayed a decision on creating a centralized dispatch, a policy he believes would improve accessible transit services in the city.

"How would you like that, knowing that you might have to be stuck taking the city bus because you can't get a taxi and the sidewalks aren't clean," McKenzie said in a recent interview.

"People don't have to live like that every day. I do, because I'm in a chair."

If someone has a disability in Regina and doesn't have private transportation, there are three options, according to Lynette Griffin, the City of Regina's manager of integrated transportation services:

Conventional city transit, which is now better equipped to accommodate people with a disability.

Paratransit, a shared ride door-to-door service that must be booked ahead of time.

Accessible taxi program, which relies on specially equipped taxis operated by private companies.

Accessible taxis a key option

Griffin told CBC that during her 20-year career with the city, Regina Paratransit has evolved.

The number of paratransit buses has grown to 35, while most paratransit services in Canada use an accessible taxi service to flesh out their menu of options.

"I think that it really meets a need in the community that both paratransit and conventional transit can't meet, in that it allows people to travel spontaneously exactly when they want to travel," she said.

"So paratransit is really relying on accessible taxis to help meet its demands."

In Regina, the demand for accessible taxi service is outstripping the supply, Griffin said.

There are just eight accessible taxi cabs on the city's roads even though the City of Regina has a total of 18 licenses available. Griffin said the number of accessible taxis declined during the COVID-19 pandemic and the numbers have yet to recover.

Griffin said the current system does have gaps.

Paratransit buses have a GPS system that allows the City of Regina to track the vehicles and see when or if vehicles have arrived late.

However, the City of Regina doesn't keep statistical information on late paratransit arrivals and only keeps track of customer complaints. There were just five of those complaints last year about the paratransit service.

There is even less information gathered regarding the privately operated taxis.

"For example, if someone calls [with concerns] to a taxi company, they are supposed to pass along that information to the City of Regina, but we sort of have no way of verifying that," Griffin said.

It's an issue that McKenzie believes needs to be fixed. McKenzie said while bus services are slow and unreliable, the taxi service is inconsistent.

He spoke of incidents where taxis were completely unavailable. Other times, the taxi drivers were not trained on how to interact with or secure someone's wheelchair or mobility device.

"No one is telling the taxi driver that they're supposed to be following the same rules as paratransit.… You're supposed to walk them from the cab to the door," he said.

A solution on the horizon?

The City of Regina has suggested a solution: A centralized city-operated dispatch service that would mean customers wouldn't have to phone around to taxi companies to find a ride.

"If it were all centralized in one place, you obviously would be able to just make that one phone call and have that dealt with in one place," said Griffin.

Under the proposed system, each ride in a taxi or ride-sharing service would have a 25-cent charge.

That would help pay for the $460,000 annual cost of the dispatch service and provide incentives for taxi drivers to get more accessible taxis on the road and take training on interacting with individuals with disabilities.

Griffin added that the City of Regina is also looking to create a centralized app that would allow people to book a paratransit or accessible taxi ride without ever talking to an operator.

It's a proposal that Aaron Murphy would love to see happen.

Murphy has used paratransit and accessible transit services in Regina for 20 years. He said that while there is room for improvement, the ability to get around the city is freeing.

"You hate it for the reasons you love it," said Murphy

While city staff appear enthusiastic about what a centralized dispatch service would provide, the idea has received a cooler reception at city council.

It's a solution that was first discussed at the city's executive committee on May 31, 2023.

Requests for additional reports and more information have repeatedly delayed any decision on the report and the latest move to table the subject — this time on the potential $0.25 fee — means it won't come back in front of council until March.

McKenzie said concerns over cost ignore the reliance people like him have on a system that is not improving to meet their needs.

"You're going to have a human rights complaint that's going to cost you more than you ever want, because human rights will want changes now," he said.