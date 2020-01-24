Woman dead, 4-year-old airlifted by STARS after crash northeast of Saskatoon

A 67-year-old woman is dead and three other people are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 south of Aberdeen, Sask., police say.

Saskatoon RCMP, emergency medical services and firefighters from Aberdeen — just over 30 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — responded to the Thursday evening crash.

A 74-year-old man driving a southbound pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said. The 67-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, 34, who was driving a truck travelling north was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A four-year-old passenger in that truck was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

Saskatoon RCMP officers and collision reconstructionists are investigating.

Highway 41 was closed following the accident, but has since reopened.