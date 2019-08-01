Alleged abduction now being investigated as armed robbery: Regina police

An incident that allegedly involved a man being forced into a car at gunpoint is now being investigated as an armed robbery.

Last week, Regina police were called to a parking lot on the 400 block of Albert Street last week for a reported abduction.

Information indicated a vehicle with a single occupant pulled into a parking lot and a small black car pulled up behind it.

A suspect exited the small black car allegedly holding a firearm and pointed it at the driver of the other vehicle. It then appeared as though the driver exited the vehicle and was forced into the small black car with the suspect.

Both vehicles then drove away.

Through investigation, police were able to identify the victim in the apparent abduction. A 24-year-old man was contacted by police and it was determined he is safe.

Police also determined he was not abducted, but part of an armed robbery. Police are now investigating the robbery and charges have not been laid.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.