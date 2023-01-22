RCMP investigate abduction attempt on Highway 4 south of Meadow Lake

RCMP are investigating a potential attempted abduction on a highway near Meadow Lake.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of an attempted abduction on Highway 4 about 40 km south of Meadow Lake, Sask., according to a news release issued Saturday.

RCMP say a motorist was driving south on Highway 4 when they stopped to help a man lying on the road next to a truck.

When the motorist approached the man, he grabbed them by the arm and said he had a weapon in his pocket, RCMP said.

The motorist was able to free themselves and escaped in their vehicle without any physical injuries.

RCMP say the suspect is a white male about 50 years old with a black beard and a mullet hairstyle. He was wearing a red plaid shirt over a green shirt and a black hat.

The suspect's vehicle is an older model blue Ford pickup truck with rust on the rear bumper.

RCMP are asking residents or motorists in the area to check if they have any video footage of the suspect vehicle and to call the Meadow Lake detachment at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.