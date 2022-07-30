Woman faces kidnapping charge in connection with Amber Alert issued in Regina

A woman is facing charges including kidnapping in connection with an Amber Alert that was issued on Sunday, Regina police said in a news release on Monday.

The accused, 36, has also been charged with failing to comply with a condition of a release and abduction of a person under the age of 16.

Police say their investigation began at approximately 4:40 a.m., on Sunday, when officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue following reports that a woman, known to the resident of the home, had come by and left with her son, 2.

The accused was on a condition not to have contact with the resident of the house and did not have legal custody of the child, police say, leading investigators to believe her decision to take him indicated a possible crime and caused concern for the child's safety.

Police investigators soon discovered that the woman and child had briefly been at hospital, only to leave once staff became suspicious.

From the early stages of this investigation, police say, consideration was given to issuing an Amber Alert, but the case did not initially meet the criteria. However, further investigation, including a legal opinion, changed the situation.

At 3:40 p.m., with the help of Saskatchewan RCMP, the Amber Alert was issued and, at 5:36 p.m., the woman was arrested by police at a residence in the 300 block of Rose Street.

The police thanked the public and news media for their help in the search.

The accused is scheduled to make her first court appearance at Regina provincial court on Monday.