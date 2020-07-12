Skip to Main Content
9th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere murder investigation
RCMP arrested Charles St. Savard in Edmonton on Friday. He becomes the ninth person to be charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere, who went missing last May and was found dead two months later.

Tiki Laverdiere's body was found in July, 2019 about two months after she was reported missing in North Battleford. Charles St. Savard became the ninth person to face charges related to her death on Friday after he was arrested in Edmonton. (Submitted by RCMP)

Another person has been charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere. 

An RCMP news release said Charles St. Savard, 33, was arrested in Edmonton on Friday.

St. Savard now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Laverdiere. He becomes the ninth person charged in Laverdiere's death. 

Laverdiere was in North Battleford to attend a funeral at the Thunderchild First Nation when she disappeared around May 12, 2019. On July 17, 2019, police confirmed that human remains found outside North Battleford were those of Laverdiere. 

RCMP said through the last year, members of the Major Crime Unit-North have investigated Laverdiere's death, following up on calls and tips. 

RCMP said new information brought them to Edmonton to arrest St. Savard. He has since been taken to North Battleford, where he remains in police custody. 

He is set to appear in court on Monday morning.

