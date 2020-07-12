9th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere murder investigation

Another person has been charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

An RCMP news release said Charles St. Savard, 33, was arrested in Edmonton on Friday.

St. Savard now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Laverdiere. He becomes the ninth person charged in Laverdiere's death.

Laverdiere was in North Battleford to attend a funeral at the Thunderchild First Nation when she disappeared around May 12, 2019. On July 17, 2019, police confirmed that human remains found outside North Battleford were those of Laverdiere.

RCMP said through the last year, members of the Major Crime Unit-North have investigated Laverdiere's death, following up on calls and tips.

RCMP said new information brought them to Edmonton to arrest St. Savard. He has since been taken to North Battleford, where he remains in police custody.

He is set to appear in court on Monday morning.