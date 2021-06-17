'The important thing is the children': Shriner, 95, walks 260K to aid hospital foundations

Frank Atchison is a senior who is willing to walk the extra kilometre to raise money for children's hospital foundations.

Atchison, 95, arrived at the Legislative Building in Regina on Tuesday afternoon on his 95th birthday after a 260-kilometre trek along Highway 11 that began at the Masonic Temple in Saskatoon on April 15.

During his walk, Atchison gathered nearly $60,000, donations that will be shared between the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation and the Shriners Hospital in Montreal.

Atchison said he felt tired after his 61-day journey, and also a bit sad.

"It's over, but I'm going to miss it," he said. "The important thing is the children, they are the stars of this."

Atchison arrived in Regina on his 95th birthday. (Dan Plaster/CBC News)

Atchison was greeted in Regina by a parade held by the Wawa Shriners of Saskatchewan, of which he is a proud member. Regina Mayor Sandra Masters and Premier Scott Moe were among the attendees and speakers at Atchison's welcoming event.

Atchison said during his walk, he came across two of children with spina bifida, a birth defect that affects the spine, who have been helped by the Shriners.

"And I'm looking for a couple of children that got a cane or a got a crutch," he said. "I see one of them playing over in the schoolyard — no cane, no crutches. That was really the highlight of my walk."

Premier Scott Moe was in attendance at Atchison's welcoming parade. (Dan Plaster/CBC News)

Atchison says he had a good time on his walk, and enjoyed taking pictures with people who would come up to him during his journey. He says he is going to miss meeting the people and hearing the stories from the people whose children have had to use children's hospitals.

"I'm glad we took 61 days" he said, "it wasn't a contest. Whenever I wanted to talk to [supporters] for an hour, we'd stand and talk for an hour. That's what it's all about, children. It's not about old fellas like me walking.

"If I can help a child, that's what my walk was all about."