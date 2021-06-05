91-year-old dead after incident between residents at Yorkton care home

A 91-year-old man is dead and RCMP are investigating following an altercation between two residents at a care home in Yorkton, Sask., last week.

On May 28, a staff member heard a noise resulting from the altercation, according to an RCMP news release. When the staff member entered the room, they found the 91-year-old injured.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on May 30. His family was notified.

The RCMP news release said the coroners service contacted Yorkton RCMP to report the man's death.

Police began investigating and determined the man's death was suspicious. The RCMP's southern major crimes unit took over the investigation and an autopsy was completed on the man's body on Thursday.

Police did not release a cause of death and say the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made but police said they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

"This investigation and consultation with Crown will take time to complete. We do not anticipate updates in the immediate days or weeks," the release said.