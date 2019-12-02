Regina police searching for 90-year-old woman possibly travelling in motorhome

Regina police are looking for a 90-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Florence Hodge was last seen in downtown Regina that afternoon. Police say she is likely with her son and travelling in an 1983 Corsair Motorhome.

There's no evidence that she has come to harm but police say due to her age, she may be at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.