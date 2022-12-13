Saskatoon mom of 9-year-old fatally hit by truck in 2021 has to wait another 10 months for trial

Rochelle Dubois broke down in tears outside a provincial courtroom in Saskatoon on Tuesday morning, more than a year after her nine-year-old daughter Baeleigh Maurice was hit and killed by a truck on 33rd Street in the city.

The girl was pushing her scooter across the busy street when it happened on Sept. 9, 2021.

On Tuesday, the court set the trial dates for Taylor Ashley Kennedy as Oct. 10, 11 and 12, 2023, at provincial court in Saskatoon.

Kennedy is charged with driving while impaired by cannabis and causing Maurice's death. Lawyer Aleida Oberholzer was submitting Kennedy's not guilty plea Tuesday morning, according to a court clerk.

Dubois said she doesn't think she can go on for another 10 months waiting for the trial.

"Probably I will just cry in my bed for a few days and just keep trying to work on my mental health," she said in tears outside the courthouse, surrounded by supporters.

"Because it's deteriorating."

Dubois said she had hoped for a guilty plea, adding that she was in "immense shock."

"I am just hoping for accountability. That's all it is for me. And remorse."

Aside from the October trial dates, the court also scheduled a constitutional challenge hearing for August 2023 in Saskatoon.