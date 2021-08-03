9 Sask. communities break daily maximum temperature records Sunday

Nine Saskatchewan communities broke daily maximum temperature records Sunday.

The temperature in Leader was the highest of the communities who broke daily records. It was 36 degrees there Sunday. The old record for Aug. 1 was 35.6 degrees set in 1955.

Here's a look at the places and records:

Buffalo Narrows Area: New record of 32.1, old record of 30.0

Key Lake Area: New record of 32.1, old record of 32.0

Kindersley Area: New record of 35.4, old record of 34.4

La Ronge Area: New record of 30.9, old record of 30.3

Leader Area: New record of 36.0, old record of 35.6

Maple Creek Area: New record of 35.7, old record of 35.3

Meadow Lake Area: New record of 32.8, old record of 32.2

Uranium City Area: New record of 32.5, old record of 30.2

Waskesiu Lake Area: New record of 31.7, old record of 30.5

Much of the province is under a heat warning Monday. Environment Canada says some of the hot temperatures will persist into mid-week. Some communities are also under a warning for air quality, as wildfire smoke continues to drift in.