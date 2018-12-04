9 people taken into custody by Regina police after 6 hour standoff

Police in Regina have nine people in custody after an early morning firearms call in the city's Core neighbourhood.

At 4:45 CST a.m. police were sent to a home on the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street. Police blocked off streets and alleys in the area from Victoria Avenue to 11th Avenue.

While trying to communicate with people in the home police kept repeating over a loudspeaker "We aren't going anywhere."

Throughout the morning an officer had a rifle aimed at the home as police tried to negotiate with the people inside.

Police still at the home but a sixth person is now in custody. He left the home in his socks. EMS crews were on the scene but it is unclear if they are still here.

Over the course of the morning, people slowly trickled out of the home as police tried to communicate with those still in the home. One of the people that left the home came out with no shoes on his feet.

A fifth suspect has been taken out of the 1800 block Winnipeg home.

As of 11:00 a.m. traffic in the area was back open and flowing.

Police have not released any details on what charges those arrested will face or, if any of them will be charged with anything.

EMS were at the scene but it was not clear if anyone was injured during the standoff.