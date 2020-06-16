8 people arrested in Regina for alleged involvement in gang activity, 3 attempted murders

The Regina Police Service says it has arrested eight members of a Saskatchewan gang in connection with three attempted murders in 2019.

Six men between the ages of 25 and 40, a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old youth face a combined total of 24 charges including criminal organization offences, attempted murder, uttering threats and extortion. The street gang unit led the investigation and arrested all but one of the suspects on June 11. All appeared in provincial court on June 12.

Superintendent Corey Zaharuk said all the accused and their victims were associated with, or part of, the same Saskatchewan street gang at the time of the violent incidents.

"Conflict within the street gang resulted in threats to cause death, extortion and acts of retribution," said Zaharuk. "On three occasions, attempts were made to kill two individuals, once during a home invasion and during two drive-by shootings."

According to Zaharuk, a 24-year-old woman was shot inside a home on Ottawa Street on July 7, 2019, when three people committed a home invasion.

On Sept. 19, a man showed up at the Regina General Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was shot while walking in the area by people driving by, Zaharuk said.

Then, on Oct. 31, the same man was shot again in a "drive-by" while in a vehicle. He was seriously injured again.

Zaharuk said certain clothing, colours, symbols, tattoos and other identifiers were used to signify membership of the street gang.

In 2019, there were 173 violent firearm offences in Regina, police seized 460 guns and 63 people were shot. Zaharuk said most of those were related to street gang activity and drug trafficking.

A 33-year-old woman is also wanted on a related outstanding warrant and is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on June 18.

The other adults are scheduled to appear in court a second time on June 19 and the 17-year-old appears next in youth court on June 22.

Zaharuk said the man who was targeted twice is now at a safe location with help from provincial agencies that work with the police.

"We take the safety of people very seriously," said Zaharuk. "In this case there certainly was, and remain, ongoing safety challenges and we've addressed those."

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing, but Zaharuk said he doesn't expect other people to be charged in connection with these specific crimes.