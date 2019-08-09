7th person charged in killing of Tiki Laverdiere, Canada-wide arrest warrant issued
Charges include 1st-degree murder, kidnapping
A seventh person has been charged in the killing of 25-year-old Edmonton woman Tiki Laverdiere.
Laverdiere's body was found near North Battleford, Sask., in July. She had been visiting the area for a funeral.
Nikita Sandra Cook, 31, has been charged with first degree murder and kidnapping, according to an RCMP news release Friday.
Cook, from the Onion Lake Cree Nation, is on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. RCMP are advising people not to approach her.
Anyone with information about Cook's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
6 others charged
Four other people are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping related to Laverdiere's death: Soaring Eagle Whitstone, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas and Nicole Cook. They have also been charged with improperly interfering with a human body.
Two other men are facing different charges.
Brent Checkosis, 18, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.
Jesse Sangster, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a motor vehicle.