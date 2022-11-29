Sask. woman, 78, killed in tractor-truck crash

A 78-year-old woman in a pickup truck died after colliding with a tractor that was hauling a trailer along Highway 35 about six kilometres north of Rose Valley, Sask., Sunday night.

Rose Valley RCMP was alerted to the crash, which happened about about 230 kilometres east of Saskatoon, at around 8 p.m. CST.

The pickup truck was carrying three people. The 78-year-old woman, who was from Sylvania, Sask., was declared dead by EMS at the scene of the crash. A child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the adult male driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no update on the condition of the child.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Highway 35 was closed for initial investigation but has since reopened.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.