COVID-19 in Sask.: 75% of eligible population have full vaccine doses

Saskatchewan reported on Sunday that 762 second doses of the COVID-19 had been administered in the province, inching past a milestone that means about three of every four people eligible for a vaccine have received two doses, according to data colllected by CBC.

However, people are truly considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving two doses of an mRNA vaccine or one dose of the Janssen (Johnson&Johnson) vaccine. On Monday, residents 18 and older will be eligible for a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 1,456 new doses reported Sunday, contributing to the 1,785,376 total doses administered. Of them, more than 936,000 have been first doses and a little more than 849,000 have been second doses, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

Another 169,365 third and fourth doses of the vaccine have been doled out, according to the province. Only a fraction of those doses are fourth doses.

Saskatchewan posted 78 new cases of the virus on Sunday, 18 more than the day prior. Of them, 31 of them were unvaccinated and 46 were vaccinated.

When calculated for the rate of new cases per 100,000 people, there were a little more than twice as many new infections in unvaccinated people, given the smaller population of unvaccinated people in the province.

The new cases were located in the following health zones:

Far Northwest: two.

North central: five.

Saskatoon: 25.

Central west: one.

Central east: nine.

Regina: 21.

Southwest: three.

South central: three.

Southeast eight.

There was also one new case that is pending residence information.

The province did not note any newly identified cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Hospitalizations increased by five, rising to 105 people hospitalized in the province. Of them, 33 are are in intensive care.

There were no additional deaths reported Sunday.