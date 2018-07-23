74-year-old Sask. man charged with first-degree murder, indignity to a body

A 74-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the dissappearance of 48-year-old Claude Landry.

Landry, from Kincaid, Sask., was deemed missing last Monday and was last seen in Gravelbourg on July 12.

RCMP considered his disappearance suspicious.

Since then, RCMP have charged Robert Arams of Gravelbourg, Sask. with first-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Arams is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Monday morning.

Police did not indicate if they have found Landry's body.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.