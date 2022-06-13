72-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Prince Albert, Sask.

A man is dead after a crash in a construction zone just north of Prince Albert, Sask., over the weekend.

Prince Albert police say that just after 10 p.m. CST Saturday, a minivan heading west on Highway 3 crashed into a truck that was heading east into the city.

The 72-year-old sole occupant of the minivan died at the scene.

Two people in the truck were treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

RCMP traffic services are assisting in the ongoing investigation.