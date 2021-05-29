Sask. residents 70 and older eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses starting Saturday
Original timeline accelerated, Saskatchewan Health Authority says
Starting Saturday, anyone 70 years of age or older in Saskatchewan is eligible for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority made the announcement Friday night, saying it is accelerating the original timeline for second doses of the shot.
People are also eligible if they received their first dose before March 15, or if they have cancer or received an organ transplant.
The announcement coincided with problems on Saturday with the health authority's online patient booking system, causing frustration for some users. The issue was resolved later in the morning.
The booking system intermittent issues from this morning (May 29) have been fixed. Thank you for your patience and sorry for the inconvenience. Don’t forget there are many ways to get your vaccine: Saskvax, your local pharmacy, or visit a drive-thru or walk-in vaccination site.—@SaskHealth
People must know the date of their first shot, and which brand of vaccine they received, to book. The health authority said the brand of the second dose must match your first dose.
The province has added more than 5,000 additional appointments for first- and second-dose shots to the booking system.
