7-year-old boy missing after mother found dead on beach near Fort Qu'Appelle

RCMP are trying to find a 7-year-old boy whose mother was found dead on a beach near Fort Qu'Appelle on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Fort campground early in the afternoon after reports that a dead woman was found on the beach.

The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Tamaine Geldenhuys.

Geldenhuys' son, Greagen, hasn't been seen since Friday. It's believed he was with his mother shortly before her body was found on Saturday.

At this point, the RCMP said they don't suspect that the woman's death was the result of foul play.

They are asking anyone with information about where Greagen is to contact the Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP at (306) 332-2222.