7 taken to hospital after rural highway collision

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash on a rural road Tuesday evening that sent seven people to hospital.

The crash happened on Highway 793, roughly 11 kilometres east of Debden. All seven people had non-life threatening injuries, but one was injured seriously enough that they were flown to Saskatoon by STARS Air Ambulance, according to an RCMP news release.

EMS from Big River and Spiritwood and an RCMP Forensic Collision Analyst attended the scene.

No charges have been laid, but RCMP said alcohol is believed to have been a factor.