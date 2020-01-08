7 inducted into Sask. Agricultural Hall of Fame including former federal minister

Seven people have been inducted into the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame.

They include former federal agriculture minister Gerry Ritz. Ritz was a Member of Parliament for Battlefords-Lloydminster from 1997 until 2017. He was Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-foods for almost a decade.

As well, Adele Buettner, founder of Agribiz Communications in Saskatoon served the management, marketing and communication needs of agriculture businesses and more.

Shellbrook-area cattle producer John Feige, who died in 2004, helped promote beef genetics around the world.

Others include Jack Hay from Bradwell who helped start the Seager Wheeler Pedigreed Seed Show in 1994, as well as the late Eileen and William Lamont from Maidstone — early promoters of the Speckle Park cattle breed.

Ted Serhienko rounded out the list of inductees.

The inductees will be formally welcomed into the Hall of Fame on at an induction ceremony on Saturday, April 28 at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon. Tickets are available on the SAHF website until April 16th.