65-year-old man dead after vehicle collides with train near Waldron, Sask.

Melville RCMP say a man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with a train over the weekend.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. CST Sunday, east of the village of Waldron, Sask., at the Highway 9 rail crossing. Waldron is about 155 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The 65-year-old driver from Ochapowace Nation died at the scene.

Three young passengers were all taken to hospital, according to RCMP. It is unclear at this time how they're doing or how badly they were hurt.

Nobody on the train was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, RCMP said.