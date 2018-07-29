6-year-old with cancer pens book for children hoping to make world 'a better place'

Going to Disney World was, hands down, the best day ever for Peyton Wagner.

The six-year-old has been living with cancer her whole life, leading the Children's Wish Foundation to send her on a trip last year, filled with pirate and princess parties, ice cream and the full royal treatment.

"There were a lot of fun rides there, my favourite one would be the butterfly one. It was so awesome," she said, that awe still clear in her voice.

Now she's hoping to help make other sick kids' wishes come true, by writing a book and giving the proceeds back to the foundation.

Peyton Wagner's book about Curious George is being auctioned off to the highest bidder, with all proceeds going to the Children's Wish Foundation. (Submitted photo)

"My second biggest plan is to try and make the doctors like, feel strong, and make themselves, in their mind, say, 'Hey I can do this, I'm so proud of myself,'" she said.

"I hope I can make the world a better place."

At 10-months-old, Peyton Wagner was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer that affects nerve tissue. She was originally given a 30 per cent chance of survival, odds that increased to 30 to 50 per cent after doctors looked at the aggressiveness of the disease.

The family from Cupar, Sask., spent a year at Regina hospitals, as Peyton went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

At the age of 10 months, Peyton was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, leading to a year of treatment and 16 rounds of chemotherapy. (Submitted photo)

Since finishing treatment in 2013, she's resumed a more normal life, but her body still has tumours affecting nerve endings that the doctors can't remove.

"She's not clear. We don't know if she'll ever be cancer free. But she is, right now, a six-year-old girl doing fine as far as we know," says her father, Danny Wagner.

Now, in between her singing, talking and watching YouTube videos, Peyton just has annual check-ups and bloodwork to assess her health.

"She looks normal. She sounds normal. She talks like crazy. She never stops, singing or talking, if you ask anybody," said her father.

Seeing his daughter get to enjoy Disney World was emotional for Danny Wagner, whose only wish is to see her stay healthy. (Submitted photo)

On a rainy day of camping this summer, Wagner drew the book, thinking she could sell it for a few dollars, and donate the money to the Children's Wish Foundation.

"I thought maybe, I could make bedtime stories and stuff, for little boys and little girls that are up to five, and younger," she said. "Kids five or younger like Curious George, and I kind of like Curious George a little bit."

Her dad thought she could do better than a couple of dollars. He started a Facebook auction that will end on Wednesday, with the highest bidder to get Peyton's work.

As of Saturday evening, the bid was up to $400, with several others also sending him personal donations for the foundation.

Her father has one wish too, that his daughter stays healthy, even in the face of cancer.

"It's my biggest want. She's a great kid," he said. "It's always in the back of your head and my only wish is to see her way outlast me."