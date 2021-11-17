6 semi-trailers crash near Kindersley, Sask.

As the worst storm of the season hit Saskatchewan on Tuesday, many highways were danger zones.

The Kindersley Fire Department reported they were sent to a crash involving six semi-trailers.

That happened on Highway 7 around 1:40 p.m. CST, about 21 kilometres east of Kindersley and just east of the village of Netherhill.

It happened amid near-zero visibility and icy road conditions. There's no word on any injuries.

Traffic was blocked and that section of the highway was temporarily closed later in the afternoon.

Around 6 p.m., every highway leading out of Regina was closed.

Meanwhile, travel was not advised out of any of the highways coming out of Saskatoon or North Battleford.