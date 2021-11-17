Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

6 semi-trailers crash near Kindersley, Sask.

As the worst storm of the season hit Saskatchewan on Tuesday, many highways were danger zones.

Blizzard-like conditions reported across a wide swath of the province

The Kindersley Fire Department reported they were on the scene of a crash involving six semis. It happened around 1:40 p.m. CST, about 21 kilometres east of Kindersley and just east of the village of Netherhill. The fire department says there was zero visibility at the time. (Kindersley Fire Department)

The Kindersley Fire Department reported they were sent to a crash involving six semi-trailers.

That happened on Highway 7 around 1:40 p.m. CST, about 21 kilometres east of Kindersley and just east of the village of Netherhill.  

It happened amid near-zero visibility and icy road conditions. There's no word on any injuries.

Traffic was blocked and that section of the highway was temporarily closed later in the afternoon.

Around 6 p.m., every highway leading out of Regina was closed.

Meanwhile, travel was not advised out of any of the highways coming out of Saskatoon or North Battleford.

 

