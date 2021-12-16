6 easy and affordable self-care tips to start the new year on a positive note

This piece is written by Nicole Mae, a poet and filmmaker from Treaty 4 territory, for CBC Saskatchewan's Creator Network.

I'm a 23-year-old author and filmmaker living on Treaty 4 territory, and I have clinical depression. I've had it my whole life due to genetics and early childhood trauma.

When I was younger, happiness was a rare feeling for me. I knew I was capable of it, but it felt unreachable. This manifested into mood swings, self-hatred, self-harm and, eventually, a suicide attempt.

I hit a breaking point. My mental health was as low as it could be, and I recognized that I needed to find ways to bring myself out of that place.

It took years of trial and error, but with time, my mind became healthier. Not only did I curate an effective self-care routine, but I incorporated preventative measures into my life that aided my mental health before it got bad.

I'm not a medical professional, but I have talked to a variety of them over the years. I've also attended therapy in my adult life, so everything I am sharing in the video comes from a combination of their opinions and my personal experience.

Some of the tips are also proven to have measurable health benefits.

Many self-care columns talk about bubble baths, splurging on your favourite meal and spending time with animals. I was never in a position to do these things.

I didn't have time to take a bath every day, I didn't have enough money to eat out, and I didn't own any pets (I wasn't going to snuggle a stranger's dog on the sidewalk). Not only that, doing these things wouldn't actually improve my mental health.

At most, I would feel a brief moment of joy and go back to being miserable.

This time of year can be tough for many people, because winter is setting in and the holiday season can be particularly stressful.

With COVID-19 still around, I believe it's so important for all of us to check our mental health. Research has shown that by the time Canadians reach the age of 40, half of them will be living with a mental illness or have had one previously. Many of them are not receiving the help they need.

That's why it was so important to me that everything in this video is accessible, cost-efficient and not time-consuming.

All of these things help me improve my mood and mental health. I hope they will help you too, whether you're looking to buff up a pre-existing self-care routine or are completely new to it.

I recommend following the order of the video, but if you feel daunted or skeptical, just pick one. Start gradually, and try to incorporate the others as you see fit.

