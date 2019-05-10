6 of the 10 worst Sask. roads are in Regina: CAA

Six of the 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan are in Regina, according to CAA Saskatchewan's annual list of worst roads.

Dolphin Bay is Regina's worst road on the list, placing third behind Highway 21 and Saskatchewan 26, both in northwest Sask.

Highway 21 has made the list in previous years, placing 9th last year and 3rd in 2017.

Other Regina streets rounding out the list include McKee Crescent, Cowan Crescent, Grand Drive, Blakeney Drive and Catherwood Crescent.

Two Moose Jaw roadways also made the list: 13th Avenue N.W. and First Avenue S.E.

To qualify, roads must have terrible, or little to no infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. The roads also usually have cracks, crumbling pavement, potholes or craters, poor or no signage and traffic congestion.

Top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan: