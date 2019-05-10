6 of the 10 worst Sask. roads are in Regina: CAA
Highway 26 near Goodsoil voted worst road in Sask.
Six of the 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan are in Regina, according to CAA Saskatchewan's annual list of worst roads.
Dolphin Bay is Regina's worst road on the list, placing third behind Highway 21 and Saskatchewan 26, both in northwest Sask.
Highway 21 has made the list in previous years, placing 9th last year and 3rd in 2017.
Other Regina streets rounding out the list include McKee Crescent, Cowan Crescent, Grand Drive, Blakeney Drive and Catherwood Crescent.
Two Moose Jaw roadways also made the list: 13th Avenue N.W. and First Avenue S.E.
To qualify, roads must have terrible, or little to no infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. The roads also usually have cracks, crumbling pavement, potholes or craters, poor or no signage and traffic congestion.
Top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan:
- 1. Highway 26, Goodsoil
- 2. Highway 21, Paradise Hill
- 3. Dolphin Bay, Regina
- 4. 13th Avenue N.W., Moose Jaw
- 5. McKee Crescent, Regina
- 6. First Avenue S.E, Moose Jaw
- 7. Cowan Crescent, Regina
- 8. Grant Drive, Regina
- 9. Blakeney Drive, Regina
- 10. TIE: Catherwood Crescent, Regina; Saskatchewan
- 10. TIE: Highway 795, between St. Walburg and Livelong
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.