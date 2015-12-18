6 gynecological oncologists will soon be practising in Saskatchewan: Cancer Agency

Saskatchewan will soon have six gynecological oncologists practising in the province.

Saskatoon lost both of its gynecological oncologists in late 2018 due to a gruelling workload without much relief. Another left Regina earlier this month, leaving just one permanent gynecological oncologist practicing in the province.

Dr. Christopher Giede of Saskatoon went on medical leave nine months ago in September. The only other gynecologic oncologist in Saskatoon at the time, Dr. Anita Agrawal, quit her job in December. She told CBC News that she was "burned out" and tired of asking for support. She accepted a job in Ontario.

Dr. Laura Hopkins will be the lead of the province's new gynecological oncologist program and five others have already signed the paperwork necessary to start working, the cancer agency said in a press release.

The cancer agency alone will operate the program. It had been previously run by the agency, the province and the University of Saskatchewan.

"As an ovarian cancer survivor and advocate supporting ovarian cancer patients and their families, I am happy to know that there will be more cancer doctors specializing in gynecology in our province," said Anne Chase, ovarian cancer survivor, in the same press release.

"I hope that it will have a positive impact in diagnosing women earlier."

Three of the physicians, including Hopkins, will practice out of Saskatoon while the other three will be in Regina.

A recently published report on national best practices, called the Pan-Canadian Standards for Gynecologic Oncology, states that the magic number in any centre is a minimum of three gynecologic oncologists. That reduces surgeon fatigue and improves patient care.