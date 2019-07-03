4th and 5th arrests made in relation to Air Ronge shooting that injured 5-year-old

Prince Albert RCMP have made a fourth and a fifth arrest in connection to a shooting incident that sent a five-year-old to hospital.

A 31-year-old man turned himself into La Ronge RCMP Tuesday. He faces seven charges including criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm and assault.

Another man was arrested at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre, where he was already in custody for separate matters. He has been charged with with discharge of a firearm with intent and participation in a criminal organization, along with seven other charges.

The shooting incident happened on Jan. 13, 2019. Three other people were arrests in relation to it last month.

Both men are scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court this week.