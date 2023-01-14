Regina police charge man, 55, found passed out in car with shotgun, drugs, fake ID

Regina police arrested a man found passed out in a car containing a shotgun, drugs and fake ID Friday night.

An officer with Regina Police Service's canine unit found the 55-year-old man in a car in the city's North Central neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release issued Saturday.

Police said they removed the man from the car and arrested him without incident, but after searching the vehicle, they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, fentanyl, a fake driver's licence and identity documents belonging to someone else.

The man has been charged with impaired driving and identity fraud. He also received various firearm charges and possession for the purpose of trafficking, and was found to be in breach of probation.

The accused is set to make his first court appearance Monday morning.