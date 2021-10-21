$55M Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Saskatoon
The winner or winners have yet to claim their prize, Sask. Lotteries says
Someone in Saskatchewan is $55 million richer.
A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Saskatoon won Tuesday night's draw, according to a news release from Saskatchewan Lotteries on Wednesday.
The winning ticket matched all seven main draw numbers – 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50.
The winner or winners of this jackpot have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.
Tickets can be checked via a mobile device on the Lotto Spot app or at a local lottery retailer.
To make arrangements to claim their prize, winners can contact the Western Canada Lottery Corporation player care line at 1-800-665-3313, Monday through Saturday.
This is the second largest Lotto Max win in Saskatchewan's history. In 2016, a Neville, Sask. resident took home a $60 million jackpot.
