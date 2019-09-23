52-year-old man dead after being hit by alleged impaired driver near Canoe Narrows, Sask.

A 52-year-old man has died after being hit by an impaired driver who left the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers were sent to Highway 965, near Canoe Narrows, Sask., around 5:11 a.m. CST on Sunday.

Canoe Narrows is about 140 kilometres north of Meadow Lake, Sask.

Police say a 28-year-old man struck a 52-year old man with his vehicle and left the scene. The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then found the driver at a home in Canoe Narrows and arrested him without incident.

He is facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving while prohibited.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday morning.

RCMP are not releasing the victim's name.