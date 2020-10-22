Truck driver dies in Saskatoon crash involving 3 tractor trailers

A 51-year old man is dead after three tractor-trailers crashed in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.

The man who died was one of the drivers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on Circle Drive near the College Drive exit, according to Saskatoon police.

A second semi driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The third driver was not injured.

Some northbound lanes were closed throughout the day as police continued to investigate the crash.

Police say they were were not impressed by reports of people driving by and taking photos of the crash.

On a twitter post, the Saskatoon Police Service said that doing so is illegal and that officers may be following up with tickets.

We're hearing from officers at the scene of the collision involving 3 semis that motorists are driving by & using their cell phones to take pictures/video. <br><br>Please note that this is illegal and officers may be following up with tickets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPSTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPSTraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxetraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxetraffic</a> —@SaskatoonPolice

Police asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.