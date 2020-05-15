5-year-old girl injured in Prince Albert triple-homicide now recovering in Saskatoon, police say

The Prince Albert Police Service says a five-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries when her grandparents and older brother were killed is now recuperating in the province.

Police found three people dead in a Prince Albert home in late March.

Officers also found five-year-old Kendrah in the home suffering from critical injuries. She was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and has undergone eight surgeries in recent weeks, police said.

On Thursday, police said Kendrah, who has earned the nickname "One Tough Cookie," is now recovering in a Saskatoon hospital.

"She's done so well," Kendrah's mother said in the Prince Albert Police statement, which released at the family's request.

"The whole family is excited for her to come home. We are amazed at how strong and determined she is."

Man faces 1st-degree murder, attempted murder charges

On March 29, police were called to 315 MacArthur Drive in Prince Albert. They found Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry — both 56 — and seven-year-old Bentlee dead.

Nathaniel Carrier, 28, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is set to appear in court again in June.

Police confirmed Carrier and Henry were Nathaniel's parents, and that he is Bentlee and Kendrah's father.