A five-year-old was hit by one of multiple bullets fired at a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band was shot at multiple times, according to RCMP.

Officers were sent to the scene around 9:15 p.m. CST Sunday. RCMP said the suspects had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The five-year-old — the only person home at the time — suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after a bullet penetrated the walls, according to police.

The youth was treated on scene then taken to hospital.

RCMP General Investigation Section and the Forensic Identification Section have been called in to assist according to a police release. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers.