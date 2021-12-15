Sask.'s 5-year public library plan includes focus on literacy, reconciliation

The provincial government says it will support Saskatchewan's library systems over the next five years as they collaborate with the education department to promote literacy and reconciliation.

It's all part of a first-of-its-kind plan in Saskatchewan, titled the Provincial Public Library Sector Plan.

The plan focuses on five priorities:

Building and maintaining library systems that support the current level of service.

Planning for technological changes.

Developing and building library services with Indigenous people in the spirit of reconciliation.

Supporting literacy.

Providing accessibility through infrastructure development.

The plan was developed in collaboration with the province's 11 public library systems, the government said in a Tuesday news release.

Those 11 systems oversee and represent more than 300 public library branches.

Public consultations also helped to inform the plan, the province said.

More than 5,800 residents provided feedback on a library engagement report, which developed after meetings with organizations invested and interested in public libraries.

The majority of respondents supported the themes identified in the report, the province said.

The report comes nearly five years after the government — then led by Brad Wall — swiftly retreated on a proposed $4.8 million cut in funding for libraries and ending the library-to-library loan program.

Saskatchewan will implement the Provincial Public Library Sector Plan between 2022 and 2027.